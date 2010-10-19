Kitchen Interfaces Suck; Let’s Break Down Why

The kitchen is a great place to find terrible interfaces. Who can resist taking potshots at undecipherable microwave controls? And I’m not about to dig out the manual with buttered fingers to find out how to set the power level. It’s not just the new technological gizmos that complicate our cooking lives. The stove is an interface that we all take for granted — an interface that is so ingrained in us that we don’t realize that it’s possible to even think about making it better — but we can.

There are two main stove varieties: gas and electric. Cooks generally agree that gas is preferable. Why? Because with the gas stove, the size of the flame gives immediate feedback: the larger the flame, the more quickly the food will cook. The coils of an electric stone do turn red?after a long wait?but it’s hard to gauge the relative temperature from the color. Staring at a red coil tells you much less about the cooking temperature than does a quick glance at the size of the flame: the red only tells you that the stove is hot, not how hot. In interface terms, an electric stove doesn’t give a good indication of its temperature. Because of this, you’re forced to stand with your hand over the stove, just to know that turning the knob actually did something.

This leads to a general rule: interfaces should always give indication that lets the user know exactly what they’ve just done: turning the knob makes the flame grow. And it should always give that indication immediately. It is because this rule is consistently violated that many websites disclaim “Click the ‘Order’ button only once” and the technically savvy wait until self-doubt sets in: “Did I actually click the button?.” Nobody’s sanity would be called into question if only websites provided some immediate feedback.