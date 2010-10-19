Replenish Cleaning Products: You Provide the Water (And Help Save the Earth)

Replenish CEO Jason Foster was working in finance when he had an epiphany while using a spray starch to iron his shirt. It was an awfully big bottle, and he wondered why he hadn’t seen a large household products company produce a smart concentrate-based system. But then he realized the truth: It isn’t good business sense. “Companies make money on a product that’s 99% water,” he says. “A big company like that can’t change.” Foster set out on a quest to manufacture both a reusable bottle and a concentrate that could change business and help the planet. His surface cleaner line, Replenish, launches today.

The few concentrates already on the market either come as a thick liquid that needs to be measured and mixed separately, or in a powder or capsule form, leaving you to worry that the cleanser doesn’t completely or evenly dissolve. In both cases, it’s difficult to see what’s actually happening. Foster wanted to make the entire process transparent to the consumer, so in his concept, a small, four-ounce “pod” of concentrated cleanser becomes integrated into the bottle. The nozzle screws into the base like a garden hose, then you turn the bottle upside down and squeeze the cartridge. A valve ensures that the fluid drops evenly into a tiny reservoir for measuring, created when the bottle is inverted. Simply measure the fluid each time you refill the bottle; each pod has enough fluid for four full bottles. Or detach the cartridge and use the container as a plain old water spray bottle.

