Sweden’s Treehotel, a Getaway for Forest Sprites Who Only Wear Black

Parisian photographer Elisabeth Toll has snapped stunning photographs of Treehotel, the enchanting new eco-lodge built in the pines of Sweden’s Boreal forest.

The hotel opened over the summer, as we reported, and includes a clutch of treehouses for rent. Among them: a modish cabin (above); a human-sized bird’s nest (below); and a mirror-fronted cube that reminded us of a scene from Predator. Prices range from $500 to $600 a night.