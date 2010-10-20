Right-Handed Designer Reinterprets Rietveld’s Most Famous Chair … Left-Handed

Julien Berthier has taken an icon of 20th-century Dutch furniture design and turned it into something so squiggly, lopsided, and weird, it looks like he designed it with his left hand. Which, of course, he did.

The Left-handed Rietveld Chair is based on right-handed Berthier’s southpaw drawings of Gerrit Rietveld‘s Red and Blue Chair, one of the most widely recognized artifacts of the de Stijl movement. Berthier, a French designer, then gave his drawings to a carpenter, who built five identical chairs to spec.