After Unwrapping, Nooka’s New Watch Package Becomes a Food Bowl

Nooka, the zany accessories brand that makes watch-scented perfume and timepieces that resemble UFO dashboards, is introducing another curiosity into its repertoire: packaging you can eat out of.

Starting this holiday season, Nooka‘s new watches will be shipped in cooking-grade silicone boxes developed with the kitchenware company SiliconeZone. The boxes look and work just like Tupperware. So after you pull out the watch, the packaging gets a second life storing pasta, soup, alien slop, whatever. Bonus: You can pop it in the microwave. And eventually, Nooka will post recipes on its Nooka Noozletter.

It sounds strange, we admit. Who wants to scoop noodles out of something that smells like a new watch?