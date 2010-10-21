Wanted: A Table That Self-Adjusts to Uneven Floors

If you live in an old house or apartment, you know the problem well: Floors warp, making even the sturdiest table unbearably wobbly.
So you could shim the hell out of it, which takes time and all but guarantees you’ll have to get new shims next time you want to move your furniture around. Or you could look to Dutch designer Christoph Seyferth, whose clever Lloyd Table stays perfectly steady no matter how lopsided the surface beneath.
The trick: The table’s made entirely of steel, which means it’s both exceptionally strong and flexible. On an uneven surface, the table top twists, allowing all four legs to touch the floor. Seyferth’s camp claims you can put a brick under one leg, and the other three will still reach the ground. (!)
At the same time, the torque manages to be fairly slight. You can fill the table with books, computers, phones, and so on, and nothing will slide off.
Seyferth originally designed the Lloyd Table for Lloyd Hotel in Amsterdam (hence the name). It’s now available through Functionals.eu for 895 Euros (about $1,250), which is pretty steep. But think how much you’ll save on shims.
For more info, go here.
[Images courtesy of Christoph Seyferth]SL