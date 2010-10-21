Infographic of the Day: The World’s Insatiable Resource Demand, Rendered on a Rug

Eva Dijkstra and Michael Lugmayr, Dutch designers living in Sydney, have created Infographiti , a series of works that uses the idea of graphs or charts as abstract art. Most recently, they’ve designed a rug that visualizes the planet’s ecological footprint, and a wallhanging that displays wealth vs. happiness.

The data shown on the rug is based on the astonishingly intricate Ecological Footprint Atlas produced by the Global Footprint Network. For each country, the report calculated a per-capita ecological consumption, taking into account food demands, energy use, and consumption. In also calculated how much the world could feasibility produce at a sustainable rate. Thus, some countries consume at rates far higher than the world can support; some consume less.

On the rug, the world’s per-capita biocapacity is shown in orange; the eggplant-colored stripe is North America. The massive red stripe? Not continent at all: It’s the United Arab Emirates. (The rest of the colors are as follows: Yellow is Latin America; green is the world’s total per-capita consumption, which is 1.5 times what Earth can support; dark green is Europe; aqua is Oceania; and blue is Australia.)

At first glance these appear to be simple wallhangings and it usually takes the audience a moment to realize that the pieces are actually infused with data, says Dijksta. But once the viewer starts to realize that the sizes and shapes do, in fact, stand for something, the meaning of the work changes dramatically.