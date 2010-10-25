How Frog Created the Mac Icons for Microsoft Office 2011

On Apple computers, there’s almost no design detail quite as wide-reaching and ubiquitous as the iconography for Microsoft Office: 75% of all Mac owners use the software. Messing around with those icons isn’t something Microsoft takes lightly. So for the new icons in Office 2011, available today, they didn’t tap a graphic-design firm. Instead, they use the industrial-design powerhouse Frog, best-known for creating some of the earliest Mac hardware.

“For Mac users, it really is a part of everyday life. It’s rare that you ever get to work with something as widespread,” says Sean Rhodes, a creative director at Frog. And here’s what they came up with: These icons won out over upwards of 30 concepts, ranging from illustrative dioramas to abstractions, created by Frog offices around the world. All of these entered a three-week “shoot-out,” of which three concepts emerged: The winning one above, “mosaic,” and “evolution,” is an incremental change to the existing iconography:

