Creative Destinations: Manayunk, Philly’s Own Piece of the San Francisco Vibe

One of the many events during this month’s 11-day DesignPhiladelphia festival was an open house at several of the architecture firms that have made the city’s hard-to-pronounce Manayunk neighborhood their home. I wanted to find out what led so many design-oriented companies to this relatively small area, about 10 miles northwest of downtown.

The town does have some San Francisco-like qualities: “artistic, scenic, upscale as well as scrappy, sleepy as well as speedy,” is how Jeremy Tenenbaum, a marketer at Venturi, Scott Brown and Associates (VSBA), describes it. All that Francisco-ness starts with its steep terrain — one perilous stretch of road, “The Manayunk Wall,” is a highlight of the annual Philadelphia International Championship bike race. And despite the hills (or possible because of them) lots of people bike to work — VSBA has even set up a “bike shop” in the basement of its three-story redbrick building on Main Street, Manayunk’s main drive. The place wasn’t always a hipster haven, of course. Its roots are working class. With a canal as well as the Schuylkill River to transport products and power the mills producing yarn and paper, Manayunk was a prominent industrial center for the last half of the 19th century — the “Manchester of America,” they called it. The area prospered until the Great Depression, but lost its way in the decades that followed. As jobs moved overseas and small family firms were absorbed into conglomerates based elsewhere, more and more factories closed. By the late 1970s, the area was rough and rundown, and most of its factories were derelict.

