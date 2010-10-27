Dentsu’s Space Station for Creativity, Inspired by Bucky Fuller and Star Trek

When you hear that the futurists at Dentsu London are getting new office space, you know not to expect something out of Office Space. After all, an average workday for these folks may involve creating holograms with iPads or turning paint splatters into kinetic sculpture. But the creative agency’s new digs, courtesy of Essentia Designs, are stunning even by those standards–taking equal inspiration from science fiction and traditional Japanese handcrafts.

According to Essentia, the brief called for “a high-tech Japanese minimalist environment” that would complement the building’s subtly curved exterior (the Dentsu team calls it “the spaceship”). Essentia claims Star Trek and Buckminster Fuller as references, but to me it looks like the space station from 2001: curvilinear capsules with a retro touch.