16 Astounding Experiments in Data-Driven Art [Slideshow]

From data visualization to mapping applications, art to architecture, product design to fabrication, computer-generated forms have managed to permeate every aspect of our lives. The new book FORM+CODE In Design, Art and Architecture ($25, Princeton Architectural Press) shows how software and coding have ventured far beyond our computer screens, finding their way into galleries, furniture, and even buildings.

Written by Casey Reas, Chandler McWilliams, and LUST, FORM+CODE features 250 works from the past 60 years that showcase a range of artificial worlds both physical and virtual, in applications ranging from manufacturing to entertainment. Throughout, you can see the delicate balance that artists, designers and programmers are striking between science, math and art.

The book also goes into great detail explaining the different types of code used by programmers, and a corresponding website features a voluminous page of links to all the creators and projects. It’s one of the first generation of books making a dramatic statement about our data-driven existence. Here are 16 of our favorite projects, drawn from its pages.AW