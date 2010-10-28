Celebrating the Master of Imperfections, Hella Jongerius [Slideshow]

Hella Jongerius has built a career from perfecting the art of the imperfection. The Dutch design heavyweight is a pioneer in custom manufacturing, she injects everything from fabric to ceramics with minute inconsistencies, making them appear handmade and entirely sui generis. She has designed earthenware for Ikea that manages to escape the uniform Ikea aesthetic. And in Jongerius’s hands, a table is never just a table; it’s a table with an enormous frog sprouting out of it. “Misfits,” Jongerius has said, “are my idea of perfection.”