An Origami Suitcase That Unfolds Flat, for Storage

If Louis Vuitton luggage feels just too… square for your taste, Japanese designer Naoki Kawamoto has you covered. His asymmetrically faceted Orishiki suitcase folds flat into a geometric pattern inspired by origami art. Since most luggage spends 99.9% of its time being empty, huge, and in the way, this looks like a pretty clever solution (though we wonder about durability).

Kawamoto calls it “a nomadic piece of interior architecture,” and seeing it on the street, it’s hard to disagree:

Here’s what the suitcase looks like folded flat. Kawamoto says it’s suitable for hanging as wall art; I think it looks a little too much like one of the monsters from Starship Troopers, but you may disagree.

Kawamoto has also adapted the design into a handbag-sized option. Purse-snatchers beware: you might cut yourself on this thing.

