Napping Closets and Toll Booth Gardens: Reinventing the Modern Workplace

A soundproof retreat room gives teachers a brief respite from the chatter of students. A napping locker lets employees rest up before a big client meeting. And for toll booth workers, the oxygen-enriching environment of a microgarden makes their tiny box a pleasant place to work. These are all equal parts silly and insightful ideas for how to improve the workplace, by illustrator Steven M. Johnson.

As part of GOOD’s Work Issue, Johnson concocted a dozen potential scenarios for how the environments of various workers could be improved. While Johnson’s concepts are whimsical, the solutions aren’t far-fetched. Some offices already offer rooms for napping, even if they’re not the sci-fi pod-like variety that Johnson draws. And the thought of turning toll booths into a park-like system of greenhouses is a smart way to protect their inhabitants from toxic fumes — somewhat similar to this real-life plant filter. Some ideas are both solid and do-able, like a station for day laborers that suggests turning a bleak waiting area into a shady park.

Head over to GOOD to see more of Johnson’s zany ideas, or check out another slideshow of Johnson’s workplace solutions.AW