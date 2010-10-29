Design and Art Collide in “Super” London Exhibit [Slideshow]

We’ve got some tasty Friday afternoon eye candy for you here — highlights from an exhibit about one of the big trends of the day: design that lurks in the foyer of art. On view in London earlier this month and curated by Patrick Brillet, one of the city’s reigning aesthetes, Super Design was a ritzy assembly of one-off and limited edition pieces from galleries around the world. It featured work from the full cast of design heavyweights: a swing by Tom Dixon; a skull table by Studio Job; and tons of shiny, glammy stuff by Arik Levy, Ross Lovegrove, and others.