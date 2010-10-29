Fashion Takes to Battle, in Frocks That Remember the Korean War

Fashion usually shies away from tackling politics too directly. But from Nov. 19 to 28, the Korea Fashion & Culture Association hosts the International Fashion Art Biennale in Seoul, the first of its kind in Asia. Its “War and Peace” theme encapsulates the 60th anniversary of the Korean War and the G-20 Summit, which Korea also hosts this month. Over 120 artists from more than 20 countries will showcase their work in fashion, painting, sculpture, video, dancing, and mime. Those hailing from the 16 countries that aided Korea during the war, as well as those from the G-20 countries, were specially considered. Here, we showcase some designs to look forward to.

advertisement

Designer Holly McQuillan of New Zealand, one of the first countries to respond to Korea’s call for combat assistance, will present two no-waste dresses, shown in the picture up top, depicting “War and Peace” typography at the Biennale. They look like any other shift you’d see in Williamsburg or Silver Lake these days, but the pattern cuttings actually spell out “WAR” and “Peace.” Youngin Kim’s sensuous dress design is named “Garden of Peace.” As the name suggests, its aesthetic is airy and simply relaxing to look at. Adhering to the Biennale’s theme, it showcases six colors from the national flags of the 21 members of the United Nations who participated in the Korean War.

advertisement