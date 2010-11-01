Electrolux Molds Vacuum Cleaners Out of Ocean Trash

You’ve probably heard about those gigantic islands of plastic trash that accumulate out in the middle of the ocean. But what do we do about them? If you’re Electrolux, you send some ships out to gather up the stuff and use it to make chic, eco-friendly vacuum cleaners.

Yup, you read that right: designer home appliances made from salvaged trash. Each vacuum incorporates ocean trash salvaged from a different body of water. The North Sea Edition, shown below, had its colorful outer shell molded out plastic collected off the coast of Sweden. The designers cut the salvaged plastic into strips, punched out circular tokens and fused them to a fiberglass weave shaped like the vacuum cleaner. Here’s what the original trash looks like, as well as the leftovers after the hole-punching process: