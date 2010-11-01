The President’s Photographer: 50 Years Inside the Oval Office [Slideshow]

On November 24th, PBS is airing a National Geographic special, looking back at fifty years of work by official White House photographers. To go along with that show, the National Geographic Society, recently published The President’s Photographer: Fifty Years Inside the Oval Office , which tells hundreds of stories in front of the lens and behind it.

The first official White House photographer was Cecil Stoughton, who served under John F. Kennedy. Since then, Stroughton’s successors have become vital historians of inside the so-called Presidential bubble. At times, the pictures are magisterial. Other times, they’re startlingly intimate — few civilians ever get as much access to the President, including even members of his cabinet. Here’s a look at some of the shots contained in the book.

For more images from Pete Souza check out his flickr page.AMH