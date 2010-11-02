Wanted: Lomography’s Analog Toycam Puts “Vintage” Camera Apps To Shame

Smartphone camera apps that take “vintagey” photos have been getting a bad rap lately . But Lomography has been making analog cameras for years that produce the genuine article sans algorithms: dreamy, hypersaturated photos with all the unpredictable grain and lens flare you could desire. Their latest creation, the Sprocket Rocket , lets you take panoramic photos that bleed all the way out to the edges of the film itself, like so:

Try doing that with Hipstamatic on your iPhone. Here’s a couple more images to bathe your eyeballs in:

The Sprocket Rocket creates these David Lynch-ey effects with two scrolling knobs that allow you to easily roll the film backwards and forwards in the camera for multiple exposures. And the ultra-wide angle lens projects your images over every millimeter of space on the film, including the 35mm sprocket holes (thus the name — get it?).

And just to give you more reason to lord it over your slave-to-digital friends, the Rocket includes pro-friendly features like a hot shoe for attaching a flash and a special shutter setting for capturing long or time-lapse exposures.

Of course, you won’t be able to Facebook these analog creations very easily. But hey, even amateurs have to suffer for their art a little.

[Available now at Lomography.com for $89]JP