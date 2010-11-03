Jokey Design, Serious Point: A Lovely Guide to Planning Your Own Funeral

The publishing industry’s up to its bifocals in how-to manuals on life’s various milestones: birth, college, marriage. But the biggest milestone of all barely rates a paperback in the discount bin. We speak, of course, of death.

Linda Korteland, a student at the Design Academy of Eindhoven, hopes to offer a small corrective with Doodleuk, a light-hearted guide to planning your own funeral. It’s got tips on stuff like on how to dress your corpse, space for jotting down last wishes, and even a spread for decorating your own coffin. Think of it as the world’s most morbid activity book.

Which is completely crazy, right? Who would buy this thing besides Ingmar Bergman?