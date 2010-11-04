Infographic of the Day: Gravity App Scours Twitter and Facebook to Predict Your Interests

Every day, in your tweets and Facebook updates, you’re giving testament to all the things that you love–whether it’s hungover owls , terrifying Asian Ronald McDonalds , or drinking Four Loko . Usually, only your friends can decipher all that, and generate a profile of who you are, and what you care about.

Now imagine instead that a web app could do all that. And imagine again that this web app could map all that information, along with that of your friends. Got it? Then you understand Gravity, a new startup founded by MySpace vets. “Gravity’s Interest Graph is an online representation of a person’s real-world interests, derived from public conversation and profile data on the social web,” Gravity’s lead software architect, Kunal Anand, tells us.

And here’s what it looks like:

Visualization is only one piece of what Gravity can do. The data that Gravity draws also contains weighted measures of how much you like something and how sustained your interest levels are, but these were left off the chart for the sake of visual clarity.