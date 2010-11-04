Is “Undesigned” the Next Great Web Trend? Fat Chance

Did you hear? According to Dylan Tweney‘s twin essays in The Atlantic and Wired, the war between content and design on the Web is over — and design lost.

Tweney applauds digital tools and trends that eschew distracting “designery” flourishes in favor of naked content and argues that design-lessness is what the Web has been evolving towards all along. And then he goes on to praise the rise of beautiful editorial layouts on blogs and iPad apps. He may be legitimately fed up. But it’s his ideas of “design” and how we can fix it that are flawed. The answer is not retreating from design, but embracing and empowering it in its best forms. Design Frustration: “Too Many Notes!” It’s all too easy to be frustrated with Web design, especially when technology enables us to designate it as something completely distinct from content — fully detaching the medium from the message, as Tweney puts it. “To me, ‘design’ means a guy in confrontationally architectural eyewear either entertaining me visually or forcing me to pay attention to certain things,” one friend told me. If those who rabidly consume content on constantly morphing platforms see design as an exercise in either frivolity or tyranny, then why not call the whole thing off? If less is more, hell, none must be best. “Just give me the content!” is the digital consumer’s cri de coeur, as if “content” were some pure, powerful substance to be consumed directly from the source, like unobtainium. Sadly, no such magical stuff exists–at least, not until Mozilla invents a browser extension that performs mind melds. In reality, design and content always merge at some point in the stream. “Content can certainly be electronically distributed independently of design,” says Robert Stribley, an information architect at Razorfish, “but it can’t be presented effectively without design.” Those “undesigned” content-liberators like Instapaper, Readability, and Flipboard? All designed to a ‘T’ by some of the most innovative designers out there. (Spend five minutes with one of the Android Market’s terrible Instapaper knockoffs, and you’ll learn the hard way what “undesign” really looks like.)

