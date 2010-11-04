1,000 Feet of Yarn Yield a Rug/Chair Hybrid

If you guessed either of the first two, you’re correct. (If you guessed the last one, you’re awesome.) The Loop Chair, a prototype by Design Academy Eindhoven student Sophie de Vocht, manages to marry the support structure of a chaise longue to the pillowy warmth of a carpet, producing the world’s coziest, zaniest — and doubtless only — rug-chair. We reckon you’ll have to arm-wrestle your dog for this one.

For the seat cover, De Vocht developed a sui generis hand-tufting technique. By pulling a single piece of yarn through a tough metal wire mesh, she was able to create a whole raft of cartoonishly big loops (and small ones, too). The yarn — which measured almost 1,000 feet in length — was specially made by Holland’s Textielmuseum.