Disney Revives Its “Small World” Heritage, for a Globalized World

In 1964, Disney introduced “It’s a Small World” at the New York World’s Fair. The ride was dazzling. Folks hopped into small boats for a whirlwind tour of the “globe,” where animatronic children of every nationality sang about fuzzy things like diversity and unity. Sure, the whole thing was a tad creepy, but visually, it was stunning. Kids and parents alike were rapt.

Forty-five years later, Disney is celebrating Small World with a line of luxury apparel based on the ride’s never-before-seen concept art. It has also re-connected with UNICEF, the ride’s original sponsor, and the likes of Nordstrom, Lauren Bush, and FEED to carve out a chunk of the proceeds for children’s charities. *** At the Disney campus in Glendale, California, a team of raiders dig through Walt’s vaults, searching for art that could inspire new products. It’s a huge task. Disney hangs onto ideas like they’re currency. The company’s archives fill four libraries and house some 70 million pieces of artwork.

Elizabeth Litten-Miller, 40, a 10-year Disney veteran and director of strategic marketing, is the team’s leader. In 2008, she discovered something extraordinary: a series of stunning artworks that taken together, formed the artistic blueprint for Disney’s Small World ride. “We realized we had hundreds of these, and no one had ever seen them before,” she says. The pieces were crafted by Mary Blair, one of Walt Disney’s personal favorites and a cult hero among many artists. Blair is best known for the coloring of the Peter Pan, Cinderella, and Alice in Wonderland movies. Walt personally asked her to conceptualize Small World, Disney’s most profound statement of cultural understanding to date. Blair created beautiful collages (by painting and using other media) that served as tableaus for the ride’s set. Each is a tribute to an individual country, featuring elements of its visual identity, such as architecture or the countryside. Ireland’s tableau is dotted with green shamrocks, rolling hills, and stone castles. Spain’s is saturated with rustic garnet and amber tones and features the blank stare of a big black bull.

