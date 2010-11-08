Sixty-two Reasons Why “Gamification” Is Played Out

And Sebastian Deterding, a designer and researcher at Hamburg University, has had enough.

He distilled his thoughts on “gamification and its discontents” into an embeddable 62-slide presentation that’s pithy and pretty in equal measure.

Deterling attacks the gamification trend from a variety of angles, but his argument boils down to this: points, badges, and leaderboards do not a true game make. What they do make is distraction, confusion, and obsession with “fake achievement.”

Here’s his visual indictment of how points — a key feature of gamified products, services, and marketing schemes — miss the point: