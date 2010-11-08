Almost Genius: Rima Light Is Part Desk Lamp, Part Abacus

Designers, like Brick Tamland in Anchorman, love lamp. Every awards competition seems to attract desk lighting concepts that could make the lowliest information-worker feel like she took over Steve Jobs’s office.

The latest anointee, fresh from the 2010 Red Dot Design Awards, is the Rima Light from Dreipuls.

The Rima’s control mechanism is rather ingenious — instead of tediously bending a long-necked desk lamp into the perfect position, you just slide rings up and down the length of a fixed tube, like beads on a necklace. Computer-controlled LEDs let you change the color of the light, shrink it down to a near-point, or broaden it into a soft glow bathing your whole desk. Or the floor, if you’re being really minimalist: