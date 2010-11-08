Massive Showroom Demonstrates Why Fashion Thrives in Berlin

Basel-based HHF Architects has sent us images of Labels 2 , a striking new arts center on the River Spree in Berlin. At 88,000 square feet, the building is practically a neighborhood — one dedicated entirely to the fashion industry. It’s got showrooms, a restaurant, exhibition space, and an amazing rooftop (doubtless for parties serving sushi from a naked model). Think of it as the Meatpacking District stuffed into a single building.

Frightening as that might sound, it’s buildings like these that have turned Berlin into an arts mecca. The city’s real estate is as cheap as hell, which makes it easy for creative types to rent space — and, more to the point, organize themselves into collectives (read some of our past coverage here).

Labels 2 is right next door to Labels 1. The latter opened a few years back with the same mission. By consolidating much of the industry into a pair of buildings, you create an instant, vibrant professional community. What’s more, you open the community to young designers, who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford stand-alone showrooms.

The building is captured here by the excellent Dutch photographer Iwan Baan: SL