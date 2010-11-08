Swedish Steakhouse Looks Like a Ron Burgundy Acid Trip [Slideshow]

The award-winning Swedish restaurant and hotel designers at Stylt bill themselves as “storytellers,” and after checking out their interiors for Griffin’s Steakhouse Extraordinaire in Stockholm, it’s not hard to see why. You will definitely have stories to tell after tucking into a filet mignon here, because Griffin’s isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a mythology: The fictional husband-and-wife proprietors (an eccentric 19th-century chemist and his “glamorous” wife, according to the press release) offer a dining atmosphere that blends old-school cigars-and-leather charm with whacked-out Technicolor whimsy.