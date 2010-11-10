Laptop Inventor and IDEO Co-founder Bill Moggridge Wins 2010 Prince Philip Designers Prize

If you designed the original laptop computer, you’d deserve a design award. If you co-founded IDEO , one of the world’s foremost design innovation firms, you’d definitely deserve one. If you’d done both of those things, plus acted as director of the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum, you’d be Bill Moggridge . And you’d be getting one of the most prestigious design awards in the world (and Britain’s oldest): The Prince Philip Designers Prize .

Here’s a short video made by the UK Design Council, which introduces Moggridge and the other prize nominees:

Moggridge “has been central to how design makes technology make sense to the people who use it,” says the Council. One of his most legendary contributions to industrial technology design is the GRiD Systems portable Compass computer — the world’s first laptop.

Moggridge pioneered the features that still dominate laptop design today: the clamshell hinged shape, the flat graphical display, the low-profile keyboard, even a modem connection. And the Compass’s die-cast magnesium enclosure made it rugged enough to travel on the Space Shuttle: