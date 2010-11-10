Two-Headed Helmets and One-Legged Tables: The Wild “Nonobjects” of Branko Lukic [Slideshow]

Every product designer dreams about making crazy, quixotic stuff no manufacturer would ever touch and no customer would ever buy. It’s a simple fact of the business: The urge to create outstrips market demand (and often, technological capabilities). While Branko Lukic, the Palo Alto-based product designer in charge of Nonobject Studio, has not, to our knowledge, convinced anyone to produce his flower-watering umbrellas or his one-legged tables and chairs, he did manage to convince The MIT Press to publish an entire book about his wildest design fantasies. With text by Barry M. Katz, Nonobject is 240 pages of faceless watches and frameless glasses and two-headed helmets. It doesn’t have much of a point, really, except to ask, in the publishers? words, “what would happen if design started not from the object but from the space between people and the objects they use?” A question which is sort of the written equivalent of a one-legged table. Here are the highlights.