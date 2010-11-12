Mirror Gadget Turns iPhone and iPad Into Handheld 3-D Theater

Media artist Jitsuro Mase has invented an incredible new gadget that puts 3-D film in the palm of your hand.

The i3DG (short for ?I?, ?3-D?, and ?Gadget?) is a small watchbox-like attachment that slips onto the iPhone or iPad, turning your device into a miniature 3-D movie palace. No dorky glasses needed.

The trick is a 45-degree-angled mirror that projects images from your iPad or iPhone into the space around it. Read more about how it works here.

Mase partnered with the Japanese company Directions, Inc. to produce an exhibit of i3DGs for the Ars Electronica 2010 Festival in September. No word yet on whether it’ll be commercially available. Check back on the New Directions’s Web site for updates.

[Via CreativeApplications.net]SL