A Cave Becomes a Crypt for Dead Websites

Now that modern culture is almost entirely digitized, will future civilizations ever know we existed?
Computer scientists are already working on serious ways to preserve our precious 1s and 0s from the ravages of time. And now, an architecture firm is getting in on the action. David Garcia Studio has imagined a Hades-like underground archive for the hundreds of websites that go dark every day. Location: the Munizaba cave system in Croatia.
Their concept calls for affixing the content of dead websites to A4-sized sheets of polycarbonate plastic, which can be arranged chronologically and viewed by visitors like ghostly snapshots.
As they explained to Design Taxi: “Down here, websites become unique realities, housed in a single location, guaranteeing a lifespan of hundreds of years; an alternative to the fleeting existence of a hard disk.”
An interesting idea, much more fun than even the Wayback Machine, if completely impractical. But we’ve gotta give “internet archaeologists” of the future something better to discover than the ruins of Friendster, right?