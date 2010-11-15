Wanted: A Typographic Clock That Tells Time The Way People Do

If you feel like a slave to the clock, then maybe you just haven’t found the right clock.

QLOCKTWO, by Stuttgart-based Biegert + Funk, is a whimsical little timepiece designed to make the unfathomably slow (or unbearably fast) burn of the day easier to digest. Instead of hands ticking inexorably — taunting you! — around a face, the clock tells time by illuminating words on a grid with LEDs. Biegert + Funk’s Marco Biegert explains the concept in press materials: “As teenagers, we came up with the idea: wouldn’t it be great to have a clock that displays the time like people talk to each other… like ?it is half past nine” instead of 9:29:58. It’s like a friend that tells you the time. It slows you down and makes you feel relaxed.?

It’s also nice-looking. The clock has an acrylic or stainless steel face and comes in several splashy colors and languages (Spanish above, French below). Because it uses LEDs, it consumes less energy than a standard electric clock. It won a Red Dot award this year.