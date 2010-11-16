Sliding Walls Turn Tiny Apartment Into Home Office (and Back)

Yuko Shibata’s client was asking for the impossible: adding a large meeting room/workspace and a library to his miniscule Tokyo apartment. Shibata’s clever solution? Make the walls themselves mobile — and turn the rooms into interior-architectural Transformers.

Here’s how the bedroom turns into the library, thanks to a pivoting bookshelf-wall, pictured just above:

To “add” the meeting room, Shibata installed a sliding wall in the dining room that literally shifts from side to side over the large table. Here it is in dining-room mode: