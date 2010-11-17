Wanted: The Best Way to Make iPod Nano Into a Wristwatch

Ever since Steve Jobs pulled the new iPod Nano from his pocket last September, the race has been on to create the perfect band for turning the tiny little touchscreen into a wristwatch. Here’s the most well thought out solution we’ve seen yet, designed by Scott Wilson, head of MNML studio (and creator of the case for xBox Slim ).

Wilson has the perfect background for the task: He was formerly the global creative director for Nike Watches. There’s two basic options: TikTok and LunaTik. TikTok allows you to readily snap in and snap out your nano. LunaTik is meant for someone that wants to transform it for watch use most of the time, with an aluminum case that bolts around the Nano.

What really distinguishes the band from others out there is how it the chassis leaves the Nano’s buttons exposed on the side, so that it really does become a watch. The charging slot on the side is also accessible so that you can easily attach the Nike+ plus chip on the side, making into a complete running watch. (The only downfall might be that you could easily forget that your Nano isn’t quite a watch — and thereby forget that it isn’t waterproof.)