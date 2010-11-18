Leather Shop Monumentalizes New York’s Pre-industrial Past

Dunlin New York ‘s bags look as if they came straight out of a 19th-century tannery — all raw leather with copper- and bronze-cast hardware. And now, the Brooklyn-based accessories brand has the shop to match.

Dunlin revamped its Williamsburg storefront to include a live leather workshop that shamelessly (and beautifully) romanticizes New York’s pre-industrial days. Set behind a rusty steel window salvaged from a Brooklyn factory, the workshop’s a mess of leather tools, curious glass bottles, and clunky old sewing machines that could’ve been lifted from your great-granny’s attic. Shiho Nagashima and Ramana Goldstein, the brand’s designers, toil away there. Customers are invited to talk with them over wine (this was before Prohibition, after all) or just watch.

The rest of the space is the showroom (above and below), where Nagashima and Goldstein flog all their handmade goodies. Feels like an abandoned antiques museum, doesn’t it?