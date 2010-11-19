Stunning Room Dividers Look Like Giant Chinese Fans

The Eindhoven design pair BCXSY has unveiled a gorgeous series of room screens that resemble something Timothy Leary might’ve hallucinated on a bender in a Chinese brothel.

The paper dividers feature a silk-screened starburst pattern, which the designers originally hand-drew using felt markers, then embossed. When folded, the paper takes on a loopy, spirally look, like an enormous, acid-infused Starlight Mint. For photos of the design process, go here.