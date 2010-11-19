The Future of Advertising: Three Agencies’ Visions

In the December/January issue, Fast Company magazine takes an in-depth look at the tumultuous state of advertising on the eve of the biggest creative revolution the industry has witnessed in decades. As a companion piece, we asked three agencies — BBDO , Factory Design Labs , and Victors & Spoils — to visualize the business today and what they foresee. Their contributions indicate an optimistic, if wryly cautious, view of the future. Have a look:

Factory Design Labs

“In both the current and future state consumers will control how and when they consume information,” says Scott Mellin, CEO of Factory Design Labs. ‘The conversation has changed from, “what do we want to tell the consumer about our brand,’ to ?what does the consumer desire/need/expect from the brand?” Hardware and software are irrelevant, as we have to be fluent in and engaged with all. The agencies of the future understand that and know how to use these new communication tools to tell unique and compelling stories that connect brands with their consumers.?

BBDO

“Everything will continuously change, but people will always stay the same,” says David Lubars, BBDO’s North American chairman and chief creative officer. “Go back 70 years, go ahead 50 years, a human is a human. There are primal things that will always drive us: Will this product be better, will it help me succeed, will it make me more attractive? So the technology and the way we to speak to people will change, but those fundamentals will never change.”