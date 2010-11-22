Ian Schrager Teams Up With Marriott, in a New Waikiki Resort

No plastic gnomes like the St. Martin’s Lane . No giant Starckian chairs like the Clift . No Schnabels, Harings, or Basquiats on the wall like the Gramercy Park . No billowing white draperies, or hallucinogenic lobbies like the Delano .

Just a serene oasis, a stone’s throw from the tattoo parlors, fast food joints and “aloha wear” that characterize Waikiki.

The Waikiki property, built from a shell of a 1960s hotel on the property, is the first of a boutique line of hotels called “Edition” that Schrager is doing for Marriott ? the first time he’s paired with a corporate partner. In the next year or so, Schrager will roll out additional Editions in Istanbul, Barcelona, Mexico City, and Bangkok. Each will be designed by a different designer (Patricia Urqiuola is working on the Edition in Barcelona).

While the Marriott will operate the hotels, Schrager has final say over the design, as the collection’s creative director. Each hotel will be different, growing out of the context where it’s located rather than having a unifying aesthetic. The thing that will unite them, Schrager says, is their approach and attitude toward the modern lifestyle.

New York-based interior designers George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg, of the firm Yabu Pushelberg, designed the Waikiki property. In a conversation over breakfast near their Soho offices, the designers said Schrager introduced them to his newest concept by inviting them to his own apartment at 41 Bond Street.

“It was very restrained, very pared back,” Pushelberg said. “Schrager told us, ?I want to go back to my roots, like at the Morgans Hotel, where we created something with a limited budget, and limited materials, but with a strong point of view.”

Schrager, says Pushelberg, has always had his finger on the zeitgeist in a way that’s led to innovation before his peers. In this case, Schrager is channeling not just traveler’s fatigue with over-designed spaces and desire for a simpler, more relaxing environment, but the recession-inspired distaste for excess in all forms.