Lamp Does a Crazy Balancing Act on Your Chair Back

As we’ve noted before, designers love to create kooky lamps — and Tom Foulsham’s is one of the kookiest. The impish designer has created a Calder Mobile-inspired bookshelf/reading-lamp combo called Big Bird , which balances itself on the back of a wooden chair by nothing but a thin metal spike. The precarious contraption wobbles and swings around like an interactive sculpture, but never quite collapses.

Foulsham says the lamp is merely a continuation of his previous work involving frighteningly unstable light sources, like this one called “Candle Balance”:

Big Bird turns the simple act of reading into a kind of anxious Sophie’s Choice. Do you really want to set your novel down and risk toppling the whole thing onto your head? Maybe you should just keep reading that massive copy of Freedom after all. Or if you must place it back on the shelf, what are you willing to take off in its place to preserve the balance? The latest issue of US Weekly sure isn’t going to cut it…