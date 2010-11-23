Creative Destinations: Miami’s Wynwood Area Transforms Into Open-Air Gallery

A few years ago, Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood was beyond the pale for most casual visitors to Miami, who were much more likely to head east, to the more straightforward pleasures of Miami Beach and Lincoln Road. Now, with its dozens of art galleries joined by a smattering of restaurants and nightclubs, Wynwood’s got much more to recommend it. For many of the art-lovers who are pulling into town for this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach , which runs from December 2 to 5, it’s just about a must-see, especially if they have any interest in street art.

One of the most vivid changes to Wynwood has been the addition of murals that have been added to this somewhat blighted landscape of warehouses and barbed wire. Since it started in 2007, the group Primary Flight has placed the works of hundreds of artists on walls in and around the Wynwood Arts District (from NW 20th Street to NW 36th Street), as well as in the adjoining Miami’s Design District, to the north. Over 30 murals will be being added to the mix by the end of this year’s Basel.

Another project, Wynwood Walls, mines the same vein of street art and artists, although it’s a separate enterprise. It was cooked up last year by the real-estate developer Tony Goldman and art impresario Jeffry Deitch. Centered around properties owned by Goldman Projects, this courtyard includes more than just murals. Also on display this year is a vintage Airstream trailer that’s been touched up by 80s art legend Kenny Scharf, as well as a number of steel-front rolling doors (like those at a loading dock). The doors, more than 176 feet of them, will be worked over by 70s-era innovators Phase II and CoCo144. There’s also a sticker wall ready to be covered with as much adhesive art as possible.