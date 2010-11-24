Wanted: A Beautiful Watch for Minimalist Dandies

The overwhelming urge among designers to “make something never seen before!” wears pretty thin when you’re talking about a timepiece, which needs to be functional above all else. Unless you earn cash selling 10-cent haikus on the street corner, you want your watch to tell the time, not the color of the sky .

That’s reason enough to love the 300 Series Chronograph Wristwatch. This little gem elevates simplicity and meticulous craftsmanship over one-note wackiness. Best of all, it works.

The 300 Series is the latest from Uniform Wares, a small British company that has developed a cult following among Monocle-reading, Paul Smith-loving dandies for its elegant, minimalistic timepieces. Uniform Wares opened in 2009 with a line of unfussy unisex wristwatches inspired by industrial wall clocks. The new line, the company’s third, is distinctly more detailed — it has “an exceptionally accurate Swiss chronograph movement,” for one, to quote the press release — but it’s just as gorgeously Spartan as its predecessors.