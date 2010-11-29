Infographics of the Day: What’s in the WikiLeaks Cables?

Yesterday, WikiLeaks detonated the usual veil of secrecy that shrouds diplomatic negotiations, by releasing 250,000 cables that detail everything from Saudi Arabia urging the U.S. to attack Iran , to U.S. diplomats being ordered to spy on Hamas . Here, we have the three best online infographics for digging into the details.

There have been a series of superb articles detailing the most serious revelations coming out of the cables (none are top secret, though many are secret or “noforn”–that is, not intended for the eyes of foreign governments). But just like with previous WikiLeaks disclosures, what’s so fascinating about the cables is that we can finally see the sausage making that goes into high-stakes diplomacy. If you’ve ever been a fan of John Le Carre or Jason Bourne, you’ll want to read the original cables.

Perhaps the most sexy of the various offerings is from The Guardian, which gives you a map-based interface for browsing key cables. Clicking on a country brings up the relevant documents, which you can then read in greater depth:

The Guardian also gives this high level summary of what the cables actually consist of — where they’re from, what they’re talking about, and what levels of secrets they reveal: