Wanted: Lumberjack-Style Laptop Cases Handmade From Solid Oak

Most Apple laptop cases only seem to offer two design options: twee Wes-Andersonian style without any real protection, or bike-messenger-strength shielding without appealing looks. Now, with the Blackbox Case, you finally can get both: solid-as-oak, felt-lined casing for your MacBook with fancy limited-edition style to boot.
When I said “solid-as-oak,” I meant it literally: each Blackbox is handmade from red oak hardwood. And at only 1.5 pounds — the weight of a glass-bottled beer, according to Blackbox — the case packs plenty of protection with minimal added heft.
Of course at $129.00 a pop, the things better have some impressive attention to detail as well — and they do. Blackbox precision-cuts each case to fit the MacBook’s dimensions exactly. (A wool felt liner on the inside prevents scratching.) They spend four days hand-rubbing the wood with “high end Tung oil.” Hell, they even go so far as to match the pieces of red oak they use, so the end-grains of the wooden case don’t clash with each other.
Finally, each Blackbox Case is individually numbered for maximum bragging rights. So unless you decide to go at it with an axe, your MacBook is pretty much covered.
And if a thief does try any funny business, you can crack his skull with it without even scratching the finish. (Y’know, just for good measure.)