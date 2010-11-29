Papercraft Sculptures Look Like M.C. Escher in 3-D [Slideshow]

His website doesn’t say much, but “artist-engineer” Elod Beregszaszi is clearly some kind of micro-detailed savant when it comes to papercraft art. His delicate creations — from simple Christmas ornaments to dizzying multi-layered compositions — look like they require the precision of a laser and the patience of a saint.

His sculptures grace the windows of shops, galleries, and hotels in London. He’s even proposed setting up a workshop with the London Underground to teach his magic to mere mortals using folded up Tube maps. In the meantime, god knows how he pulls this stuff off — but we’re so glad he does.

[Via Triangulation; see more pics at Beregszaszi’s Flickr page]JP