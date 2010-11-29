The World’s Smallest Legible Font for an LCD Screen

Ken Perlin, computer scientist and director of NYU’s Games for Learning Institute, had a problem: Microsoft Word’s default fonts turned into illegible mush at tiny sizes. So he took it upon himself to design a typeface of his own that would remain easily readable on LCD screens even at the microscopic size of just 6 pixels. (Technically speaking, he allotted 5 pixels for the letterforms and 1 pixel of “leading” in between lines.)

The magnified image above shows off the successful result: that’s the first 500 words of the Declaration of Independence, squashed into a 320 x 240 rectangle. Here’s how it looks actual-size: Sure, it’s not exactly pleasant to read, but it’s easily doable — even when the text is a foot or more away from your face. But Perlin’s handiwork, informally dubbed Tiny Font, even holds its legibility when blown up. For comparison, here’s how Arial looks at an identically minuscule point size:

And here’s Tiny Font again. See how you can actually still, like, read it? How’d Perlin do it? Like any typographer, he painstakingly designed each Tiny Font letter individually. But he also had algorithmic help: He wrote a program in Java that took normal-sized ASCII characters as input and bitmapped them down to a fixed height of 5 pixels — while mathematically interpolating the variable width of each character to exploit the RGB scan lines on an LCD monitor. In English, that means that Perlin’s algorithm could squash the width of each letter into the smallest possible space allowable on a monitor’s pixel grid. The “pixels” on an LCD monitor are actually small strips of horizontal dots that repeat: red, green, blue, red, green blue. They’re tiny enough that, when mixed together, we can visually perceive them as any color in the rainbow. Perlin took advantage of that fact in his Java program to make each letterform as visually distinct as possible within those RGB-RGB stripes. (That’s why the letters look strangely multicolored when blown up, but mostly black-and-white at normal resolution.)

