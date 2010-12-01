Diller Scofidio + Renfro Completes Restaurant with an Urban Park for a Roof

Launching a successful restaurant in New York is hard enough without trying to design an urban park at the same time. But Diller Scofidio + Renfro managed to pull it off with the Hypar Pavilion on New York’s Upper West Side. The restaurant has two floors that can accommodate 194 guests, while the angular roof is literally a 7200-square-foot wedge of grass.

The roof lawn is open to the public, not just restaurant-goers, via a gently sloping ramp. The lawn itself is tilted away from the busy street to minimize traffic noise and create, as the press release puts it, “a bucolic urbanism.”

But the interior is no slouch either. A parabolic roof encloses a 1000 square foot kitchen and a seating area with great views of the street and Lincoln Center.