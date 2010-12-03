Syd Mead, Blade Runner Concept Designer, Envisions the Future [Video]

We have the perfect Friday-afternoon distraction for you here: A short film featuring Syd Mead — the vaunted concept designer behind Blade Runner, Aliens, and Tron — on life in 2019.

Mead, who’s shown looking more like an L.L. Bean model than the man who gave the world flying cop cars, weighs in on everything from robots to why Blade Runner remains relevant in the 21st century. If there’s a theme to it all, it’s that what drives the future isn’t raw technology so much as human intellect and creativity.

DVDs of the film are available for $8.99 on the Tribeca Film Institute’s website. SL