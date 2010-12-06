Infographic of the Day: The World’s Most Environmentally Damaging Industries

Economy Map might be one of the most ambitious infographics experiments we’ve ever seen: Drawing on a 2009 EPA report, it attempts to show how every single sector of the economy impacts the environment. What’s more, it shows how all these sectors are linked to other sectors — thus, it’s a picture of the biggest dominos to be felled in the fight against everything from ozone depletion to global warming.

Granted, the actual map is a bit buggy and way too complex (in fact, the only way to really browse the thing is to download the app, and play with it on your desktop). But we’ve got a summary here of how it works. First, the map presents every sector of our economy as a dot on a grid. Then, it allows you to cycle through a series of environmental impacts, ranging from ozone depletion to toxic byproducts to global warming impacts. The bigger the bubble around each industry, the larger its impacts:

Where it gets really nutty and insanely complex is that you can then map the “flows” for each sector — for example, you can see the way electrical generation draws on resources from all sorts of other industries. The map of those flows amount to kind of carbon footprint for each industry: [Click to visit Economy Map] Economy Map’s creator, Jason Pearson, founder of TRUTHstudio, has made a career designing work that’s meant to positively impact public policy. (As the former CEO of Green Blue, his opinions featured prominently in our feature story on the unfulfilled promises made by green guru William McDonough.) In this case, Pearson hopes that Economy Map might become a tool for figuring out which industries should be targeted for environmental legislation, to create the most efficient impacts.

