Wanted: FLUD iPhone App Makes Newsfeeds Touch Friendly

Coming hot on the heels of Flipboard and other web services that redesign content for mobile devices , FLUD is a new iOS app that puts a fresh face on the staid, clunky RSS newsreader . The app lets you easily plug in feeds from your favorite sites ( Fast Company comes built in, natch), and read, scan and share articles via an appealing tile-based interface. It kinda looks like a cross between Windows 7 Phone and Tumblr.

Unlike Flipboard, which relies solely on social networks to generate a “personal magazine” on your iOS device, FLUD uses more traditional (and widely implemented) RSS technology to pull in content. But don’t worry about typing in arcane feed addresses by hand — FLUD comes with a list of content to choose from, and you can also add your own by typing in a normal site name or web URL (FLUD will automagically find the feed for you).

It also offers dead simple social networking functions, plus a neat “Love It” button that works like a Facebook “Like” or Tumblr “?”, letting you flag great stuff for other Fluders to see.

As good as Flipboard is, Flud looks like a worthy and necessary competitor. Pulling content only from social media like Twitter and Facebook seems unnecessarily limiting, and FLUD’s RSS-based approach seems more expansive. (They’re adding Flipboard-like Twitter integration soon, too.) But there’s probably room for both of them to thrive — when it comes to redesigning content experiences for mobile devices, we can’t have too many options.